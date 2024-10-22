Protesters in Dhaka, Barishal demand president’s resignation

The photo was taken from Barishal city today ( October 22, 2024). Photo: Titu Das

Several groups of protesters today staged demonstrations in Dhaka and Barishal, demanding the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin over his comment regarding the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid a student-led mass uprising on August 5.

Some of the protesters said they would continue their protest until the president stepped down.

A group of around 15 persons gathered near Bangabhaban around midday and chanted slogans demanding the president's resignation.

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Saied Ahmed Sarker, one of the protesters said they started holding a sit-in-programme to press home their demands, including the resignation of the president and, the ban of Awami League and Chhatra League.

Meanwhile, under the banner of "Anti-discrimination Doctors and Students Council", protesters formed a human chain in front of the Central Shaheed Minar this afternoon with the same demands.

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

The protesters at the programme said the president made self-contradictory comments over the resignation of Sheikh Hasina in separate instances so he lost the moral ground to remain as the president.

In Barishal, the students of various schools, colleges and Barisal University protested over the same issue, reports our correspondent.

As per media reports, President Mohammed Shahabuddin has said he heard Sheikh Hasina had resigned as the prime minister on August 5, but he does not have any documentary evidence.

"I tried [to collect the resignation letter] many times but failed. Maybe she did not get the time," the president said when Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury met him and wanted to know about Hasina's resignation letter.

He clarified later in the interview that there is no scope to start a debate over this.

"It is true that the [former] prime minister has left. Still, to ensure that no questions can arise, I took the opinion of the Supreme Court," he said.

The write-up that carries the conversation was published in the daily's political magazine "Janatar Chokh" Sunday.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 amid a mass student protest that started in early July. The president during his address to the nation on August 5 said he received Shiekh Hasina's resignation letter.