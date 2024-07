Police today foiled demonstration of the protesters while they were trying to gather in the capital's Dhanmondi-2 Road near Star Kabab this afternoon. The law enforcers chased the demonstrators, dispersed them and detained some of them from the area.

Meanwhile, police detained at least 10 students after foiling their protest programme in Chattogram city's Cheragi intersection around 3:00pm. They also fired teargas shells and sound grenades to disperse the protesters.

A policeman is trying to detain a protester as a section of the students tried to stage demonstration near the Star Kabab on Dhanmondi-2 Road in Dhaka at noon on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Two of the protesters were detained by police from Chattogram city's Cheragi intersection area around 3:00pm on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

Police (not in the scene) fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters in Chattogram city's Cheragi intersection area around 3:00pm on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

Protesters are running to avoid detention as police personnel are chasing them near the Star Kabab on Dhanmondi-2 Road in Dhaka at noon on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Some of the protesters are entering a building when police personnel chased them near the Star Kabab on Dhanmondi-2 Road in Dhaka at noon on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

