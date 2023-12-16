People’s rights, equality not fully established yet

Prof Serajul Islam Chy says Bangladesh still lacks characteristics of democratic society

Dhaka University Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury has said people's rights, equality, and justice are yet to be fully established in Bangladesh.

"The country still has the structure which was left behind by Pakistan and the British. After the country's independence, we had hoped for a change, but it didn't happen. We still see rich people laundering money abroad like the wealthy people did in the colonial states," he said.

"Changes cannot be brought only through elections. Changes will come through social revolution. To make this happen, a cultural revival is a must," he said, adding that the university teachers will have to play a role in this regard.

The noted academician made these remarks yesterday at a memorial lecture marking the 11th death anniversary of eminent educationist and diplomat Khan Sarwar Murshid.

The Nurjahan-Sarwar Murshid Sangskritik Kendra Uttarsuri, in association with Bengal Foundation, organised the event titled "Relevance of academic activism to build a democratic society" at Dhanmondi's Bengal Shilpalay.

Stressing the importance of having students' unions at universities, Serajul said no elections to students' unions of universities were held in the last several decades.

"Students' unions play an important role in shaping the democratic practices and values in society. They also help establishing cultural movements in universities, which is equally important for a democratic society," he added.

Speaking at the event, eminent writer and researcher Hasnat Abdul Hye said, "Academic activism is a way to practice democracy. The term 'academic activism' was introduced by Professor Khan Sarwar Murshid. He founded a newspaper named New Values in the 1960s, through which he added new values and dimensions to cultural movements."

He said academic activism was practiced in universities previously, but this is no longer practiced.

"Party politics takes place in the universities now in the name of politics," he added.

Sharmeen Soneya Murshid, daughter of Khan Sarwar Murshid, moderated the event, chaired by eminent economist Prof Wahid Uddin Mahmud.

Prof Firdous Azim of BRAC University and Mohammad Asaf-ud-Daula, a former secretary, spoke at the event, among others.