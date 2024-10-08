Patients suffer as nurses go on work abstention in Dhaka, Ctg

Patients suffered as nurses, midwives, nursing students and teachers demonstrated in Dhaka and Chattogram today for four hours, demanding reforms in the nursing and midwifery sectors.

In Dhaka, under the banner of "Nursing and Midwifery Reform Council", nurses at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery observed a four-hour work abstention from 09.00am.

Meanwhile, nurses formed a human chain in front of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital on Mirpur Road from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

During the work abstention, nurses and midwives will be assigned to the "emergency squad" for the care of critical and emergency patients in the hospital, said Nursing and Midwifery Reform Council Convener Md Shariful Islam, and Secretary Md Nurul Anwar in a press release.

The emergency department, emergency OT, dialysis, ICU, CCU, PICU, and HDU units will remain exempt from the strike, it said.

The nurses will go for a five-hour work abstention tomorrow from 9:00am to 02:00pm to press home their one-point demand of withdrawing all cadres from the Directorate of Nursing and Midwifery and appointing experienced nurses in their place, the release said.

Nurses have been protesting since September 9, demanding the appointment of qualified and experienced nurses to the positions of director general, director, president and registrar of nursing and midwifery department.

On September 30 and October 1, they held a three-hour strike nationwide. After the health adviser assured them that their demands would be met, the protest was suspended on the evening of October 1.

Shariful, convener of the council, said on October 6 that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare temporarily assigned two nursing officers to director positions without full responsibilities, which has led to another call for a strike.

In Chattogram, nurses of government hospitals went on work abstention between 9:00am and 1:00pm today as part of a centrally declared programme.

Mobarak Hossain, an attendant of a patient at medicine ward of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said he did not find any nurse in the ward to change the saline set of his father.

"Nurses play an important role in the wards," said Taslima Begum, who was attending to her mother at the neurology ward. "When prescribe doctors medicine, nurses make us understand about the doses.

"As the nurses have gone on work abstention, patients have to suffer a lot," Taslima added.

Asked, Ashu Chowdhury, president of CMCH Nurses' Association, said they went on work abstention as part of their centrally declared programme.

About the suffering of patients, he said they performed duty in the emergency, ICU, and performed dialysis, Caesarian and emergency surgeries.

Contacted, CMCH Director Brig Gen Taslim Uddin said the emergency service to the patients were not hampered by the work abstention.