Parliamentary caucus on gender, inclusion formed

The "Parliamentary Caucus on Gender and Inclusion" was formed today to eradicate gender inequality and coordinate the implementation of initiatives and plans by the current government for women's inclusion at all levels.

Initiated by the Disabled Rehabilitation and Research Association (DRRA), the caucus was formed at the Parliament Members' Club conference room in the Sangsad Bhaban.

Sanjida Khanam, lawmaker and whip of the reserved women's seat, has been appointed as the convener of the caucus. Shahbnam Jahan Shila has been made the co-convener, and Zara Jabeen Mahbub has been appointed as the member secretary.

Other core members include Sheikh Anarkali Putul, Anima Mukti Gomes, Bedowra Ahmed Salam, Hasina Bari Chowdhury, Kanan Ara Begum, Khaleda Bahar Beauty, Masuda Siddique Rozy, and Nazma Akter and Mahfuza Sultana.

Sanjida Khanam emphasised the importance of inclusivity, saying, "Women and children are the most affected groups by climate change. So, it is crucial to move forward inclusively, without leaving anyone behind."

Zara Jabeen Mahbub stressed the need to combat all forms of discrimination against women.

DRRA Executive Director Farida Yasmin also announced a new 11-member forum of female journalists to work on gender inclusion.

The meeting's concept paper highlighted that while women's participation and progress in Bangladesh's development have become visible, significant obstacles remain.

According to the UN Development Programme's Gender Social Norms Index (GSNI), over 99 percent of people in Bangladesh harbour at least one biased attitude against women.

Additionally, 69 percent believe men are better political leaders, and 88 percent think men are better businessmen and more deserving of jobs.

Women's participation in the labour force is lower than that of men, with a female labour force participation rate of 42.77 percent in 2022, compared to 80 percent for men.

The meeting was moderated by DRRA advisor Swapa Reza.