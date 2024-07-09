Palli Bidyut employees continue strike

The officials and employees of Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS) in Bagerhat continued their strike for the ninth consecutive day today, pressing for demands including the regularisation of their jobs.

The ongoing strike has caused significant inconvenience to customers.

Their demands also include the removal of salary discrimination between regular and irregular employees and the introduction of a uniform service rule for Palli Bidyut Samity and the Rural Electrification Board (REB), reports our Bagerhat correspondent.

This morning, the employees gathered in front of the main office of Palli Bidyut Samity at Polghata, Bagerhat, to observe the strike.

The protesters also sought the prime minister's intervention in this matter.

DGM Shahidul Islam, AGM Sifat Ullah, meter reader Md Abul Hasan, billing assistants, and about 700 other employees of PBS were present at the gathering.

Bagerhat Palli Bidyut Samity General Manager Sushanta Roy said, "This agitation started on July 1, and today is July 9. Customer service is being disrupted to some extent due to the strike."

He expressed hope that the crisis would be resolved quickly and everyone would return to work.