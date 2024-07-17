Pahari Chhatra Parishad condemns attack on quota protesters

Parbatya Chattagram Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCPCP) strongly condemned the attacks on quota protesters at various educational institutions.

They also demanded punishment of those involved in the attacks.

"It is a constitutional right to wage a democratic movement for any demand. From that perspective, the PCPCP believes that there is a need for logical reform taking into account the demands of the agitating students who are protesting for quota reform. We are not demanding for cancellation of all quotas like in 2018," the statement said.

In a statement signed by Annesh Chakma, information, publicity, and publication affairs secretary of PCPCP, they also demanded restoration of the five percent quota for indigenous students considering their underprivileged status.

The statement said considering the sections mentioned in the constitution and the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord, there should be a five percent quota for indigenous communities as the number of indigenous people decreased in the latest Bangladesh Civil Service.