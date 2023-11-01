Oct marred by rights violations

Says MSF report

The government's use of its administrative powers to arrest numerous political leaders and activists in name of preventing potential violence resulted in the most severe human rights violations in October, said Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF).

The rights organisation made this observation in their human rights report for the month of October. It publishes such a report every month based on various news reports and its own observations.

The report, signed by MSF founding president Sultana Kamal, said, "The country's political climate got heated as a result of searches, movement restrictions, and the use of force, making it unfavourable for all parties to carry out their programmes."

"Counter programmes of the ruling and opposition parties and their aggressive exchange of words towards each other created fear and anxiety in the public mind. For the entire month, people have passed time in deep anxiety," it also read.

The incidents of terror that occurred on October 28 during the grand rallies of the ruling Awami League and BNP, held close to each other on the same day, was unprecedented, said the report.

The MSF strongly denounced the killing of a police officer and an opposition activist, assaults on journalists, arson attacks, and attacks on the chief justice's residence, and called for the punishment of those responsible.

"In addition, kidnapping of citizens, political leaders and activists under the guise of law enforcement agencies continued throughout the month, which is frightening. Not only that, deaths in custody are also happening," MSF said.

The report also said the cyber security law is being misused to create a barrier to freedom of expression.