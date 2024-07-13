No scope for govt to form commission on quota reform: Arafat

'I think that from time-to-time issues like quotas can be modernised or updated by taking into consideration changes in conditions and circumstances, among other factors'

State Minister for Information Mohammad Ali Arafat yesterday said there is no scope for the government to form a commission on quota reform or make any announcement since it is a sub judice matter (ongoing in court).

"After the Appellate Division verdict, there is no opportunity for the government to form a commission on quota. The agitators are demanding a solution to the quota problem in parliament, but court matters cannot be resolved through the executive branch," Arafat said.

He made the remarks at a press briefing at the Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon.

Addressing the issue of discrimination in government jobs, the state minister argued that quotas do not undermine merit but are essential for ensuring representation of the underprivileged.

"Merit should be evaluated; this claim is correct. But apart from evaluating merit, the backward population cannot be underestimated or neglected," Arafat asserted.

He urged the protesters to wait for the government's response following the court proceedings on quota.

Arafat emphasised that the government remains positive about addressing the quota issue, but criticised the students protesting against the quota system for repeatedly revising their demands and misleading the people.

"I think that from time to time issues like quotas can be modernised by taking into consideration changes in conditions and circumstances, among other factors," he added.

He argued that the protesters' demands to resolve the quota issue through the executive branch reflect a misunderstanding of the legal process.

Arafat noted that the protesters seem to lack a clear understanding of the quota system and have been making inconsistent demands.

"The question now is whether they [protesters] have any other problems beyond the quota change movement," he said, adding that the government's intentions align with the protesters' demands, but some individuals are interpreting the situation differently.

Arafat also expressed concern over the involvement of what he described as an "anti-national force" in the movement, which he claimed is diverting the agenda of ordinary students.

He also stressed that the contributions of freedom fighters should not be dismissed.