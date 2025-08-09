‘No govt interference in media operations’

CA’s press wing responds to concerns raised by NOAB

In response to concerns of the Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh regarding overall media freedom and journalists' safety, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing yesterday said there has been "no government interference" in media operations since it took office.

In a statement, the press wing also called for reflection within the news industry.

It acknowledged concerns raised by NOAB on Thursday but "firmly" rejected the insinuation that the interim government has been responsible for undermining freedom of expression or media independence over the past year.

Since taking office, the interim government has shown "exceptional restraint, avoiding interference in any media outlet's editorial, operational, or business aspects even in the face of misinformation and politically motivated broadcasts", it said.

"Television talk shows and columns have frequently featured false and incendiary claims about this government. Yet, we have neither censored nor retaliated," the statement reads. The government has not censored, retaliated, or filed complaints. The interim government even paved the way for some media that had been forcibly closed down by the past regime to republish or return to on air, it said.

The statement also said journalists have had full access to advisers and special assistants to the chief adviser. No one has been denied interviews or briefings based on their outlet or editorial stance.

Describing NOAB's criticism of the reformed accreditation system as "misplaced and misinformed", the press wing said the previous system was deeply compromised, allowing access to non-journalists including politicians, lobbyists and opportunists who used it to unfairly influence policy.

That compromised structure has been replaced by a temporary pass system, ensuring only genuine journalists retain access to the Secretariat to restore integrity to a process that had been corrupted, it said.

The press wing said the previous accreditation policy also pressured accredited journalists to toe the government line. Some humiliating clauses that undermined their constitutional rights have been amended. The process of issuing fresh accreditation cards with extended renewal period is underway, it added.

The statement said journalists were let go due to editorial and corporate decisions by media owners, not under any instruction or pressure from the interim government.

The statement also reads, "We are fully committed to the physical safety and dignity of all citizens, including journalists." Ensuring their protection is a shared responsibility of the media, government, and law enforcement. It also said the government is considering promulgating "Journalists' Protection Law" to strengthen legal safeguards and reduce intimidation as recommended by the Media Reform Commission.

"While we remain open to constructive criticism, we suggest that NOAB look internally before attributing blame," the press wing said.

The press wing urged NOAB to address internal abuses like wage exploitation, unsafe conditions and denial of labour rights and hold members accountable. It said the interim government supports media freedom in practice, not just words. NOAB's concerns would be more valid if fact-based and appropriately directed. Unfounded claims only distract from real issues, the statement said.