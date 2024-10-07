NGOs want recognition for contribution to Bangladesh’s development: Debapriya

Non-government organisation's have asked to be recognised for their contributions to the country's development, said Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, chief of the white paper committee on Bangladesh's economy, today.

He made the remarks following a meeting with NGO representatives at NEC Bhaban of the Planning Commission in Dhaka. Some 80 representatives from local and international development organizations participated in the meeting.

"They [NGOs representatives] think this issue needs to be considered with importance," said Dr Bhattacharya, adding that NGOs played significant role in the government's previous and present initiatives despite having no proper representation locally or nationally.

Terming institutional barriers and corruption as the biggest challenges faced by NGOs, he said NGO representatives sought policy coordination and government's support to address inflation and other problems faced by the people.

The meeting also discussed corruption in the digital disbursement of microcredits as well as health, education and other allowances, he said.

Mentionable, the interim government on August 28 formed a 12-member committee led by Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, also a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue, to prepare a comprehensive 'white paper' on the state of Bangladesh's economy.