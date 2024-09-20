National Hindu alliance places 4-point demand ahead of Durga Puja

The Bangladesh National Hindu Alliance has voiced four key demands, including a three-day public holiday, in anticipation of the upcoming Durga Puja.

These demands were presented at a press conference held at the Jatiya Press Club today.

Alliance's president Prabhas Chandra Roy, executive secretary Palash Kanti Dey, chief coordinator Dr Sonali Das, and executive president Sudhanshu Chandra Biswas were present, among others.

The speakers highlighted that the largest religious festival for the Hindu community, Durga Puja, is set to begin on October 9.

They emphasised that this festival represents unity and celebration for the entire Bengali nation.

The community engages in five days of religious activities, with the main days of worship being Shaptami, Ashtami, and Navami.

The speakers stressed that the festival requires significant commitment and adherence to religious customs.

They noted that the Hindu community often faces discrimination during Durga Puja, pointing out that there is only one day of government holiday during the five-day celebration.

This limited holiday prevents many from fully participating in the festivities and sharing the joy of the occasion with family.

They urged the Chief Adviser to declare three days of public holiday for Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami.

The speakers also reflected on past experiences, stating that incidents of vandalism against idols have occurred in various districts before and after the festival. As a result, the Hindu community is increasingly concerned about the security of puja pandals and their establishments this year.

They called for enhanced security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras at all permanent and temporary temples at government expense, as well as ensuring security by government forces during the puja.

The demands of the National Hindu Alliance:

Declaration of a three-day public holiday for Durga Puja (Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami)

Installation of CCTV cameras at all permanent and temporary puja mandaps and provision of security by government forces before and during the festival.

Establishment of a minority protection law and a minority commission.

Deployment of military personnel at all puja mandaps during Durga Puja.