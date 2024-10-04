Nari Samhati demand formation of Women's Rights Commission

Women's rights organisation Nari Samhati today called for the immediate establishment of a Women's Rights Commission to promote gender equality, justice, and security for women in Bangladesh.

The demand was voiced during a rally organised near the National Museum in Shahbagh, where activists, academics, and legal experts gathered to support the cause.

The proposed commission would address critical issues such as gender-based violence, discriminatory family laws, and the under-representation of women in politics.

Shamoli Shikdar, president of Nari Samhati, who presided over the event, stressed the importance of structural reform, stating, "The formation of this commission is crucial. While the government has established several commissions for other reforms, there has been silence on creating one for women's rights."

She called on women to raise their voices and assert their rights more actively.

Speakers at the rally also highlighted the need for reforming family laws related to inheritance, marriage, and child custody, areas where women are often subjected to discrimination.

Additionally, they urged the government to ensure safe working conditions, maternity leave, and equal pay, emphasising that economic independence is key to women's empowerment.

The rally also called for reserving one-third of parliamentary seats for women, highlighting the importance of political representation in achieving gender equality.

They stressed the need to establish anti-harassment cells in all organisations to ensure a safer environment for women.

Aporajita Chanda, general secretary of the organisation, moderated the event.