Mob violence erodes rule of law, human dignity

30 eminent citizens condemn attack on ex-CEC Nurul Huda

Thirty eminent citizens yesterday strongly condemned the recent mob violence against former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda and called on the government to take immediate legal action against those involved.

They also demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations against Nurul Huda, ensuring justice in line with constitutional and international human rights standards.

In a joint statement, the 30 signatories expressed deep concern over the rising trend of mob violence in the country and urged the government, law enforcement agencies, and political parties to firmly oppose such acts of lawlessness.

They warned that these incidents undermine the rule of law, human rights, and individual dignity, regardless of the nature of the allegations.

Referring to the incident on June 22 in Dhaka's Uttara, the statement said a group of people forcibly entered Nurul Huda's residence, dragged him outside, and publicly humiliated him by placing a garland of shoes around his neck.

The incident followed a case filed against him by a political party and was captured on video and widely circulated on social media. Later, police took Nurul Huda into custody and formally arrested him in connection with the case.

The citizens criticised the inaction and leniency shown by law enforcement officers present during the incident and warned that if such acts go unpunished, they will pose serious threats to public safety and the constitutional rights of all citizens.

They also stressed that normalising mob violence will further weaken the rule of law.

The signatories include Sultana Kamal, chairperson of Manabadhikar Sangskritik Foundation; ZI Khan Panna, senior lawyer; Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori; Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh; Barrister Sara Hossain, honorary executive director of BLAST; Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of CAMPE; Shamsul Huda, executive director of ALRD; Shireen Huq, member of Naripokkho; Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation; and Samina Luthfa, professor at the University of Dhaka.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Shujan yesterday said it is deeply concerned about the wave of mob violence that began after the July uprising last year, which it said is now "spiralling out of control".

Referring to the assault on Nurul Huda, Shujan said even if someone is accused of a crime, physically attacking them is a criminal offence under the penal code and a clear violation of the Constitution.