Mob violence claimed 111 lives in Bangladesh in over seven months: ASK

Country faces growing threat to social harmony and rule of law, it says

At least 111 people were killed in mob violence across Bangladesh between January and August 10, 2025, according to a new report by human rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).

ASK has raised serious concerns that this continued wave of lynchings is creating a climate of fear and insecurity across the nation, warning that a "culture of impunity" poses a significant threat to social harmony and the rule of law.

This grim statistic comes to light following a recent case in Rangpur's Taraganj upazila where two men were brutally beaten to death by a mob, on suspicion of stealing a van.

The victims were identified as Ruplal Das, 40, and Pradeep Das, 35.

According to media reports, the two men were travelling in a van around 9:00pm on August 9, when a group of locals stopped them in the Bottola area. Accusing them of theft, the mob beat them mercilessly, which led to their deaths at the scene.

ASK strongly condemned the incident, saying such acts of mob justice are a clear violation of the rule of law and human rights.

The organisation highlighted that the country's constitution guarantees every citizen the right to legal protection and life, and these rights were severely violated in this case.

The human rights body has called on the authorities to take immediate legal action against those responsible for the killings and to ensure that the victims' families are provided with both compensation and protection.

ASK also urged the government and law enforcing agencies to identify and prosecute any groups or individuals involved in such criminal activities, as these acts directly undermine the foundation of human rights.