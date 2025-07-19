MJF condemns Khagrachhari rape, demands justice

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) yesterday expressed deep outrage, concern, and strong condemnation over the recent rape incident in Khagrachhari.

"While several suspects involved in this brutal and heinous crime have been arrested, ensuring their speedy trial and maximum punishment is now an urgent necessity," MJF said in a statement.

The organisation said the incident once again proves that the safety of women and children in the country is under severe threat.

According to data from Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, 1,555 women and girls were subjected to violence in the first six months of 2025. Among them, 354 were rape victims, most of whom were minors and adolescents. In June alone, 65 individuals were raped, including 43 children. Three victims died after being raped, two of whom were children.

Such brutality against women and children is unacceptable under any circumstances, said the rights organisation.

MJF called upon the interim government to ensure a prompt and fair investigation and trial, with exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

It also urged the government to provide comprehensive support for the physical and mental rehabilitation of the survivor.

The organisation stressed that there is no time to waste in addressing violence against women and children. It called for immediate action through effective law enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and collective efforts to restore deteriorating family and social values. Without this, more childhoods risk being destroyed.

MJF firmly believes that only exemplary punishment for this crime can deter future rapists and help establish justice and dignity for women in society.