Misuse of freedom of expression harmful to democracy, people: Arafat

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today said it is harmful to democracy and people if any individual or a group of people misuses the freedom of expression.

The state minister said misuse of freedom of mass media which helps spread propaganda and falsehood is also harmful to society.

"We will ensure accountability of such misdeeds," he said while exchanging views with reporters after taking charge of the ministry.

Earlier, newly appointed Foreign Minister and outgoing information and broadcasting minister Dr Hasan Mahmud introduced the newly appointed state minister to heads of different departments and officials of the ministry.

Senior Secretary of the ministry Humayun Kabir Khandaker conducted the programme.

Hasan said, "The newly appointed state minister for information is a prudent person and my co-partner for long."

Arafat said the free flow of information and freedom of expression are parts of the spirit of the great Liberation War.

"We've ensured those for the progress of the country and for the interest of democracy and we want to keep it up in the coming days. But spreading false propaganda and deceiving people [misusing those freedoms] is injustice," he said.

The state minister said he would work to find a way to hold the violators accountable to facilitate the free flow of information in a better way

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, Chief Information Commissioner Dr Abdul Malek and heads of different departments under the ministry were present.