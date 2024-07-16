Midnight chaos as BCL attacks sit-in demo at JU

Quota reform protesters at Jahangirnagar University held a sit-in demo in front of the VC's residence last night, protesting the BCL attack on them.

However, around midnight, the protesters took shelter inside the VC's compound as BCL men yet again started to hurl brickbats at them, reports our Savar correspondent quoting Mahfujul Islam, a protester.

Witnesses said some protesters climbed the VC compound's wall and opened the gate for others.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, Akhtaruzzaman Sohel, president of the JU unit BCL, did not receive his phone for comments.

Contacted, Dhaka Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operation) Abdullahil Kafi said, "We are at the spot. We are trying to bring the situation under control."

Under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, JU students started a march in front of the university central library around 6:30pm.

At least 50 students were injured after being attacked by BCL members around 7:00pm.

The attack lasted for over two hours.

According to victims and witnesses, BCL leaders and activists carried out the attack, which started from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.

"Around 50 students took treatment at the university medical centre. Of them, 20 were referred to a private hospital in Savar as their condition deteriorated," said Rezwanur Rahman, a doctor at the centre.