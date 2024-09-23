Media reform commission likely to be formed next week: Nahid

Information Adviser to the interim government Nahid Islam today said a media reform commission is likely to be formed by the next week.

He made the remarks at a views-exchange meeting organised by the Department of Films and Publications (DFP) at the Circuit House Road in the capital.

Senior journalists including newspaper publishers, editors, and executive editors attended the discussion.

The information adviser said the announcement is expected to come after Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus returns to the country after attending the United Nations General Assembly.

"I hope, we will be able to announce the media reform commission next week," he said, adding, the government wants to ensure media freedom.

The meeting was moderated by DFP Director General Abul Kalam Mohammad Shamsuddin.

Earlier, Nahid said the government was going to form an independent mass media commission.