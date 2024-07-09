Mass media employee bill will ensure job protection: state minister

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today said all media, including electronic, print and digital, will be included in the proposed mass media employee bill.

He said this law would ensure that all working for the media will get job protection.

The state minister came up with the remarks during a views-exchange meeting with the leaders of the Dhaka Union Journalists (DUJ) in the meeting room of information ministry at the secretariat this afternoon, as per a press release.

It should be noted that during the previous government's tenure, the draft of the mass media employee bill was placed in the parliament but it did not get passed. The information ministry is now working on the proposed draft law.

Arafat said the government really wants the media to stand on a solid foundation and that the media will highlight the mistakes and failures of the government.

"Genuine criticism helps the government to correct its mistakes. We don't fear constructive criticism, but hate misleading people with lies," he said.