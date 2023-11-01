Married, pregnant students can stay at dorm

HC stays notice of JnU hall authorities

The High Court yesterday cleared the way for married and pregnant female students to stay in Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall of Jagannath University.

The court stayed the effectiveness of a notice that prohibited these female students from residing there.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order following a petition filed by seven rights organisations, including Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) and Nari Pakkho, challenging the legality of the notice issued by the provost of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall on September 25.

The court also asked the education secretary and UGC chairman to conduct an enquiry into whether there are discriminatory provisions in the rules regarding seat allocations in the halls of all public and private universities.

It asked them to submit the report by March 1, Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta told The Daily Star.

Senior lawyer Barrister Sara Hossain, advocate Priya Ahsan Chowdhury, advocate Aynunnahar Siddiqua and advocate Ayesha Aktar appeared for the petitioners.