At least 986 killed in July uprising

Says rights body

At least 852 people were killed in two phases of the protests during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement from July 18-20 and August 4-7.

The information was published in a report by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), which recorded 986 deaths during the entire movement, of whom 868 have been identified. The rest 18 remained unidentified.

The HRSS report said between July 16 and August 3, the death toll stood at 346.

On August 5, the day the Hasina-led government fell, 294 deaths were recorded.

Another 213 people died between August 6 and October 14. Many of them were injured earlier.

Of the deaths, 77 percent died of bullet injuries and 20 percent of mob beating and due to arson.

A total of 127 of the dead were minors and 265 students. Students and workers collectively made up 71 percent of the dead.

As many as 418 people killed were aged between 19 and 30.

The report logged the deaths of 51 members of different law enforcement agencies.

The HRSS tallied the deaths by compiling reports from 12 newspapers and verification using their own network of researchers.

The victims include students, workers, journalists, service holders, law enforcers, children, women, and political activists, said the report.