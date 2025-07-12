JU students protest demanding justice for trader Sohag

They also protested the recent wave of violence across the country

Leaders and activists of several student organisations at Jahangirnagar University staged demonstrations on the university campus today, demanding justice for Lal Chand alias Sohag, a 39-year-old scrap trader from old Dhaka.

They also protested the recent wave of violence across the country.

Around 4:00pm, a group of leaders and activists of JU unit Chhatra Dal brought out a protest procession from the university's Transport Square, demanding the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those involved in the brutal killing of businessman Sohag.

Photo: Sakib Ahmed

"The law-and-order situation is deteriorating day by day. Had the government ensured justice for the killings that took place after August 5, we wouldn't be witnessing such incidents now," said Jahir Uddin Babor, convener of the JU unit JCD, in a rally in front of the university's Shaheed Minar following the procession.

"We strongly demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those involved in Sohag's murder," he added.

Later around 7:30pm, the student platform "Nipironer Biruddhe Jahangirnagar" brought out a torch procession from the Shaheed Minar area, protesting the recent wave of violence.

"Even after August 5, we are still compelled to take to the streets against extrajudicial killings. This is deeply unfortunate," said Sajib Ahmed, organiser of JU Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist) at a rally following the procession.

"The responsibility for Sohag's murder lies as much with the BNP as it does with the interim government. When a mandate for killings is created, people like Sohag become its victims. This killing must be brought to justice without delay, and the interim government must also be held accountable," he added.

On Wednesday, Sohag was dragged from his Old Dhaka shop in broad daylight and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital. His body was also crushed by large chunks of concrete. Later, his battered and broken body was left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.

In another development, unidentified assailants shot dead Molla Mahbubur Rahman, a former Jubo Dal leader, in front of his house in Khulna city on Friday afternoon.

On the same day, ANM Nurur Rahman, 68, khatib of Mollahbari Jame Mosque in Professor para area in Chandpur town, was hacked during Jummah prayers. The attacker was arrested and later was sent to jail by a court today.