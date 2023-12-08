JU students demand justice for peer’s death in road accident

A section of current and former students of Jahangirnagar University today held a human chain demanding road safety and justice for Rubel Parvez, an ex-student who died in a road accident yesterday .

More than 50 students held the programme at the main gate of the university around 1:00pm. They expressed deep concern and sympathy for the bereaved family, reports our JU correspondent.

They demanded that the speed of public buses be regulated and for financial compensation for families of victims of road accidents. They further demanded an end to the competition between buses on the highway.

Ismail Hossain, a former student of economics department, said, "The sick competition of Selfie Transport buses is a regular occurrence. Almost every day people are losing their lives on the road.

"The speed of the buses of this company should be controlled, the families of the deceased should be financially compensated, the competition on the highway should be stopped. It is important to implement safety on roads," he said.

Rubel Parvez, a former student of the JU economics department, died after being hit by a bus of Selfie Paribahan in Dhamrai yesterday morning.

Parvez, who hailed from Mirzapur of Tangail, was a management trainee officer in a private bank of Manikganj and used to live in a rented house in Dhamrai with his family.

Later, JU students seized around twenty Selfie Paribhan buses last night protesting the death of Parvez.