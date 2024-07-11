Journo Nadim murder: CPJ concerned as prime accused freed on bail

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has expressed concerned as Mahmudul Alam alias Babu, the prime accused in Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim murder case, has been released on bail.

CPJ took to X (formerly Twitter) yesterday to talk protest the bail order.

"CPJ is deeply alarmed by Wednesday's [yesterday] release of prime accused Mahmudul Alam Babu on court-ordered bail. Over a year following the killing, police are yet to file a chargesheet against any suspects in the case. CPJ calls on authorities to swiftly bring all perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and to ensure the safety of Nadim's family," it wrote.

Nadim, the Jamalpur district correspondent of Banglanews24.com, who was assaulted allegedly by the followers of a local union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu, died from his injuries on June 15, 2023.

Nadim was attacked the very day that he learnt that a court had exonerated him from defamation charges brought under the Digital Security Act (DSA) by Mahmudul Alam for publishing a story about the latter.

Mahmudul is also the general secretary of Awami League's Sadhurpara union unit in Jamalpur.

According to CCTV footage collected from the spot, Nadim was intercepted while he was on his bike, and after he fell off his bike, he was assaulted.

CPJ interviewed a witness to the attack, a journalist named Al Mujahid Babu.

The men dragged Nadim into a dark alley where around 15 to 20 people were waiting. They beat Nadim with bricks and wooden rods, Al Mujahid Babu told CPJ, adding that when he attempted to help Nadim, the attackers pushed him away from the scene.

Nadim was rushed to a hospital but he died soon after.