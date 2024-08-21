Journo killing: Police record case after 13 and a half hours

Police recorded a case over the death of journalist Tahir Zaman Priyo -- who was killed during the recent uprising-- thirteen and a half hours after his family went to New Market Police Station in this regard.

Priyo's sister Tasfia Alam confirmed it to The Daily Star.

"We had been waiting here for 13 and half an hours. They [police] finally registered the case around 12:30am today [Wednesday]," she said.

Earlier, police have been accused of playing the same old trick – refusing to record the case that's not in their favour.

Priyo's family earlier accused that police are refusing to register a case because the accused are police officials.

Priyo, 28, was shot dead when police opened fire on student-led protesters in the capital's Science Lab area on July 29.

His mother Shamsi Ara Zaman and sister Tasfia Alam, along with some others, went to New Market Police Station at 11:00am yesterday (Tuesday) to file a case over his death.

However, the police officers refused to register the case because Md Aminul Islam, the former officer-in-charge of the station, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Assistant Commissioner (New Market Zone) Md Refatul Islam were among the seven accused in the complaint, according to Tasfia.

They had said they will only register it if the family remove the names of the OC and the AC," she earlier said.

Since the police were not registering the case, the family and friends of Priyo started a sit-in outside the police station, holding placards.

The other accused in the case include former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DMP's former deputy commissioner (Ramna Zone) Mohammad Ashraf Imam, and DMP's ADC (New Market Zone) Hafiz Al Asad.

Around 9:30pm yesterday, AC Refatul told The Daily Star that they were preparing to register the case.

"We apologise for the delay. It was caused by the absence of the investigation officer at the station," he claimed.