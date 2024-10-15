Journalists facing ICT cases will get justice: law adviser

Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul today said the complaints that have been filed with the International Crimes Tribunal against journalists will be carefully examined to ensure justice and avoid unnecessary harassment.

"There will be a trial, and it will ensure justice. The prosecution team at the International Crimes Tribunal will strictly carry out the scrutinisation process by following due diligence."

He made the remarks as reporters drew his attention to the ICT cases filed against journalists when he went to inspect the renovation work of the tribunal building in the capital.

"We have come to know that at least 1,500 people were killed, and thousands more were left paralysed due to limb loss during the July uprising. There have been no instances of such genocide in Bangladesh or the subcontinent during peacetime. It is also rare around the world.

"Therefore, we are pledged bound to the people of the country to try those involved in the genocide."