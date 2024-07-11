JnU students break campus gates, join quota protest at Shahbagh

Breaking the gates on the campus, Jagannath University (JnU) students today joined with the student blockade at Shahbagh intersection to protest against the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

Earlier in the day, the JnU administration kept all the gates locked on the campus, barring students from protesting on the roads, reports a correspondent from the spot.

Before marching to Shahbagh, several hundred protesters gathered at Kathal Tala on campus to carry out their scheduled programme around 4:00pm.

The university's proctor Jahangir Hossain advised the students to go home instead of protesting.

A protesting student, Junayedul Islam, said, "Today, we are protesting to press home our demands. When teachers protest for their interests, the administration remains silent. But, when students protest, they only block students' protest. No matter the obstacles, we will not stop our movement."

However, around 4:30pm, students managed to break to gate and marched towards Gulistan and then Shahbagh.