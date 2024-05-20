Int'l Day for Women in Maritime: Recruit more female mariners, say speakers

Experts urged Bangladeshi flagged ocean-going vessel owning companies to come forward in giving priority to recruit more female cadets from the country's marine academies.

They said both the state-owned and privately owned ocean-going vessels should give more chance to the female cadets to complete their mandatory one-year sea training internship to pave the way to acquire academic certificates that are required for eligibility in applying for professional certificates.

Facing difficulties and long delay in getting jobs and even sea-training internship female cadets are being discouraged and are ultimately giving up their dreams in mariner profession, a vital foreign currency earning sector, they opined.

They made the requests at a discussion on the occasion of International Day for Women in Maritime-2024 held at a hotel in the port city yesterday, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association (BMMOA) organised the programme to celebrate and acknowledge the talented and hard-working women contributing to the maritime industry at home and abroad.

Addressing the ceremony, BMMOA President Captain Anam Chowdhury informed that a total of 114 female cadets have passed from Bangladesh Marine Academy and Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Academy since 2014.

But 53.5 percent of these cadets failed to get seafarers' job so far while many of them opted to join shore-based or other jobs while some just gave up, he said.

He said female mariners face immense challenges including gender discrimination, non-cooperation from families as well as from male co-workers and employers, antagonistic cultural and religious views, lack of job opportunities and timely promotion.

Female cadets and mariners at the programme described the difficulties, challenges and discrimination they face in acquiring sea-training internships and jobs even in the ships of state-owned Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).

They said no female cadets has so far got a chance for internship or job in any privately owned ocean-going vessels of the country.

Captain Mohammad Hasan, principal of Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Academy, Chattogram, urged all the stakeholders to work together to address and solve the challenges faced by the female cadets and mariners.

BMMOA General Secretary Md Shakawat Hossain informed that BSC has recruited several female cadets in the last 10 years but none of their jobs has yet to be made permanent.