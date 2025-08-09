Indigenous rights ignored by all govts, says PCJSS leader

Ushatan Talukder calls for unity, full implementation of CHT Peace Accord

Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) Central Vice-President Ushatan Talukder today said despite changes in government over the years, no administration in Bangladesh has ever wanted to grant rights or recognition to the country's indigenous people.

He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion at the Rangamati Municipality premises this morning, marking International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

Ushatan, also a former lawmaker, said the issues of the Chittagong Hill Tracts could be resolved quickly if the government acted with generosity and sincerity.

Photo: Rikors Chakma

"We see one system of governance across Bangladesh and another in the hilly areas. Because of this, we are not safe to walk freely, are deprived of our right to education, and have endured a long history of oppression and exploitation," he said.

"Therefore, we must remain united in our struggle to protect our existence, identity, rights, and to implement the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord," he added.

Prakriti Ranjan Chakma, president (CHT region) of Bangladesh Adivasi Forum, former National Human Rights Commission member Nirupa Dewan, educationist and cultural activist Shishir Kanti Chakma, among others, also spoke at the event.

The programme began with the inauguration of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples by releasing balloons.

This was followed by traditional dances performed by different ethnic groups.

After the discussion, a rally started from the Rangamati Municipality premises at noon and ended in front of the District Art Academy, marching through different roads.

Men, women and children from the Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Tanchangya, Pangkhu and other ethnic communities participated in the rally in traditional attire, showcasing their culture.