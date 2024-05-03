Independent journalism key to empowering journalists

Speakers tell discussion on World Press Freedom Day

Media's role in tackling environmental crises is crucial, underscored journalists at a discussion today.

They were speaking at a programme organised by SoMaSHTe, a development organisation focused on media and communication, in the capital.

Speakers emphasised that journalists can effectively contribute to addressing environmental challenges by reporting systematically and analytically on environmental trends, causes, effects, and consequences.

They highlighted how exposing activities harmful to the environment and identifying those responsible can foster accountability and prompt action to resolve issues.

They also emphasised the importance of independent journalism in addressing environmental and climatic crises. They argued that unrestricted journalism enables journalists to play a more significant role in such critical issues. To achieve this, they stressed the need for supportive legal frameworks, regulations, and institutional practices.

According to the speakers, reporting on environmental issues poses challenges, including a lack of scientific information, pressure from parties engaged in harmful activities, safety concerns, and inadequate journalist preparation in this specialized field.

Among others, senior journalists Shahnaz Begum, Nazrul Islam Mithu, Zahid Nawaz Khan, Kawsar Soheli, Salma Yasmin, Shahnaz Parveen Alice, Kamrunnahar, Borhanul Haque, Tania Rahman, Atika Rahman, and Shahnaz Sharmin spoke at the programme.

Mir Masrrur Zaman, executive director of SoMaSHTe and senior news editor of Channel I, delivered the opening remarks, highlighting the historical context and significance of World Press Freedom Day.

Rezaul Haque, director of research and communication at SoMaSHTe, outlined the key themes of World Press Freedom Day, including a summary of the Dhaka Declaration issued during a press freedom camp in 2022.

The Dhaka Declaration, drafted by journalists, leaders, academics, and media activists at the camp, outlines demands to lawmakers, media owners, journalists' associations, and others to support independent journalism. It calls for an enabling environment, professionalism, security measures, and various reforms aimed at protecting press freedom and promoting ethical journalism practices.