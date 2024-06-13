Inclusive education key to empowering marginalised communities: speakers

Empowering marginalised communities through inclusive education is the key to eradicating deep-rooted discrimination, emphasised speakers at a discussion yesterday.

They also demanded that the government protect marginalised people's rights, amend the law, ensure accessibility, as well as the proper implementation and monitoring of public and private programmes to improve their quality of life.

Speakers made these remarks at "Legal and Social Protection of Marginalized Communities", jointly organisd by Christian Aid, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Bandhu Social Welfare Society, Nagorik Uddyog and WAVE Foundation at the capital.

Dr AFM Ruhal Haque, chairman, parliamentary standing committee of the Ministry of Social Welfare, said, "If it is possible to educate 100% of the people, they will be able to claim their rights themselves."

Highlighting illiteracy as a major problem for marginalised communities, Dr Meghna Guhathakurta, executive director of Research Initiatives, Bangladesh (RIB), emphasised the necessity of taking quick action by the Ministry of Education.

Lawmaker Rashed Khan Menon opined that if the programmes of the social welfare department are implemented properly, it will be possible to ensure the development of marginalised communities.

The chapter on hijra population should not be removed from the textbook as it would deny recognition to this community. Instead, it can be revised, he said.

Regarding the Dalit community's eviction, he said such actions should be strictly avoided unless they are properly rehabilitated.

Zakir Hossain, chief executive of Nagorik Uddyog, said in Bangladesh, there is a need to implement existing laws and policies in terms of legal and institutional protection of Dalits, minorities, hijra and transgender communities and persons with disabilities.

Implementation of the proposed Anti-Discrimination Bill 2022 and the Transgender Protection Act is needed as well as special legislation for the minorities.

Towfiqul Islam Khan, senior research fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said, "It is very important for local government agencies to engage in raising awareness among marginalised populations."

M Robiul Islam, deputy director, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and Shirin Akhter, chairperson, Women with Disabilities Development Foundation (WDDF), also spoke at the event.