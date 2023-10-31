ICC Bangladesh, Unicef join hands to promote child rights

The International Chamber of Commerce - Bangladesh (ICC-B) and Unicef today launched a new partnership to address the challenges impacting children in Bangladesh and reinforce a shared commitment towards the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The two organisations have officially joined forces to promote children's rights and well-being in Bangladesh and strengthen cooperation efforts to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

During the launch event, ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman and Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) committing to work together to leverage expertise, mobilise resources, and collaborate to protect and promote children's rights in Bangladesh, including during emergencies and disasters.

With robust global networks and shared interests in sustainable development, the two organisations are uniquely positioned to join hands and address the most urgent crises that children in Bangladesh confront, reports UNB.

Both will work together to harness collective strengths and tackle barriers preventing children in Bangladesh from surviving, thriving, and fulfilling their potential, said a media release.