Human Rights Day: BNP announces first public event since Oct 28

BNP and its like-minded parties will form human chains across the country to mark the International Human Rights Day today.

The party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said family members of BNP supporters who have been victims of enforced disappearance, extrajudicial killing, and arrest on false charges will take part in the demonstration in front of the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka at 11:00am.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, Rizvi yesterday said family members of the victims cannot speak in the country as the government continues to violate human rights despite concerns expressed by global rights bodies.

BNP insiders said several human rights organisations might join the event.

Rizvi said since October 28, when a BNP rally ended in clashes with law enforcers, at least 20,665 leaders and activists have been arrested in 583 cases across the country.

He added that 175 BNP men were detained and five cases filed against 529 named and many other unnamed activists in the 24 hours preceding yesterday evening.

BNP leaders said Dhaka Metropolitan Police had been informed about today's human chains.

BNP allies like the Ganatantra Mancha, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, will organise human chains at Karwan Bazar, Bijoynagar, Purana Paltan, and on Topkhana Road.

Meanwhile, the BNP has outlined programmes to pay homage on Martyred Intellectuals' Day on December 14 and celebrate the Victory Day on December 16.

BNP leaders will visit the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in the capital's Mirpur to pay tributes to the martyred intellectuals.

On Victory Day, the party will pay respect to the freedom fighters at the National Memorial in Savar.

The leaders will also pay tribute at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.