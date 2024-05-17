Human chain demands train stoppage at Gazipur’s Arikhola station

Residents of Gazipur's Kaliganj upazila formed a human chain at Arikhola Railway Station today demanding the stoppage of "Egaro Sindhur" and "Chattla Express" trains at the station.

Najiur Rahman, sub-inspector of Narsingdi Railway Station, said hundreds of local people took part in the human chain from 9:15am to 10:15am.

The programme was held peacefully and railway traffic was normal at that time, the police official told our Gazipur correspondent.

The participants said residents of Kaliganj upazila are deprived of the facility of better communication despite being the nearest upazila to the capital.

They said at present there is no direct public transport system to go to Dhaka by road. People, especially service holders, in the upazila face difficulty in traveling to Dhaka as they have to go to the capital via Joydepur.

In this case, they only depend on trains as public transport but, no trains, except the Titas commuter train, provide stoppage at Arikhola station, they added.

On May 14, residents of Kaliganj submitted a memorandum to the director general of Bangladesh Railway (Eastern zone), the demonstrators added.