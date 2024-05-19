HRFB demands not to remove Sharifa’s Tale from textbook

Refusing the recommendations made by the probe committee for the removal of "Sharifa's Tale" from the seventh-grade social science textbook, Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) demanded forming another unbiased probe committee to investigate the content.

HRFB issued a press release yesterday requesting the education ministry to ignore the recommendations given by the probe committee of removing Sharifa's Tale from textbook and demanded that Sharifa's story is republished in a more up-to-date manner by correcting it through a new committee, if there were any mistakes or inconsistencies.

"Sharifa's Tale" -- a part of the "Similarities and Differences Between People" chapter -- recently became a topic of controversy and debate after a part-time teacher at a private university criticised the inclusion of the content, claiming that it promoted the "trans agenda".

On January 24, the education ministry formed a five-member probe committee to review "Sharifa's Tale". The committee submitted the report to Ministry of Education on Friday.

Protesting the recommendations by probe committee, HRFB said the constitution of Bangladesh has guaranteed equality and equal rights for all regardless of gender, caste, religion or any other distinction. In that regard, Sharifa's Tale was one of the first initiatives to know social diversity among students.

Acceptance of such a recommendation would amount to a reactionary bowing to the unconstitutional demands of some sections of the society, said HRFB.

To make students aware and sensitised about basic human rights, respect for diversity, non-discrimination and equality, intolerance, co-existence, it is necessary and essential to have content like Sharifa's Tale in textbooks, said HRFB.