Hold Bangladesh authorities accountable for rights abuses

Amnesty International urges UN member states

Amnesty International yesterday said the UN member states must use the UN's upcoming Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on Bangladesh to hold the authorities accountable for "gross human rights violations and rapidly deteriorating human rights situation" ahead of the country's general election.

"Bangladesh's fourth UPR is taking place at a time when human rights and critical institutions, opposition leaders, independent media houses and civil society are facing systematic attacks ahead of national elections.

"This assessment presents an important opportunity for UN member states to scrutinise Bangladesh's human rights records and to hold the authorities accountable for violations of their international human rights obligations and commitments," said a statement quoting Livia Saccardi, the rights watchdog's deputy regional director for campaigns for South Asia.

The UN Human Rights Council's UPR takes place every four years.

"In the last UPR in May 2018, the [Bangladesh] government accepted recommendations to safeguard the right to freedom of expression; however, in the past five years it has persistently undermined the right including through perfunctory reform and weaponization of various laws. The new Cyber Security Act 2023 retains the draconian features of the former Digital Security Act."

The government must bring the Cyber Security Act in line with international human rights law and ensure it is not used to target human rights defenders, activists, critics and crackdown on peaceful dissent, it said.

The authorities should immediately and unconditionally release those detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights.

Extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances have persisted in the last five years with alarming frequency, it added.