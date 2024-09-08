Hindus protest in Ctg against recent attacks

Several thousand people from the Hindu community yesterday staged a demonstration at Cheragi Intersection in the port city protesting an attack on three Hindu youths by miscreants in the Kadam Mobarak Muslim Orphanage area in the city.

The protesters also demanded justice for the victim of an incident where a mob beat up a college student at Khulna accusing him of committing blasphemy.

They took to the street around 4:00pm.

Protesters alleged that a section of people are trying to disrupt the religious harmony of the country by attacking the people of the minority community.

According to a protester, some five people from the Battery Goli area in the city were taking a Ganesh idol from Hazari Lane by a rickshaw van around 11:00pm on Friday.

When the van was passing through the Kadam Mobarak Muslim Orphanage area, some miscreants poured hot water on them from a building.

As they protested, the miscreants tied them up and started beating them, he alleged. Later, law enforcers rescued them.

Obaidul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, could not be contacted for his comment.