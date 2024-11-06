Rights
Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 04:37 AM

Most Viewed

Rights

Freedom of press still under attack

Says Editors’ Council
Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 04:37 AM
freedom of press under threat in Bangladesh
Source: kalabashmedia.com

Expressing deep concern, the Editors' Council yesterday said that press freedom in the country is still under attack from certain quarters of society despite the interim government's promises to uphold it.

Some of the country's leading print media offices have faced threats of assault and siege, according to a press release issued by the council's President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

A victory for free expression

Newspapers like Prothom Alo and The Daily Star have requested protection from law enforcement, the release said, noting that security agencies have promptly responded to the call.

"One of the major promises of the new Bangladesh arising from the August 5 mass uprising was to ensure press freedom. This has been repeatedly affirmed by various quarters of the interim government," reads the release.

The Editors' Council emphasised that if anyone objects to any news or editorial stance of a newspaper, they can express their views through intellectual discourse and writing.

FILE VISUAL: SALMAN SAKIB SHAHRYAR
Read more

To protect free speech, get rid of oppressive laws like the CSA

"Attempting to silence the media through threats is merely a repetition of past anti-democratic practices," the release read.

The council strongly condemned attempts to disrupt the environment for independent journalism and urged the government to take a firm stance and suppress mob justice against all institutions, including the media.

It also called on all parties to refrain from actions that infringe upon press freedom.

This call was made during an Editors' Council meeting at The Daily Star office yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, Ajker Patrika Editor Golam Rahman, Financial Express Editor Shamsul Haque Zahid, Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain, Banik Barta Editor and Publisher Dewan Hanif Mahmud, Sangbad Editor Altamash Kabir, Dhaka Tribune Editor Zafar Sobhan, Desh Rupantor Editor Mostafa Mamun, and Sangbad Executive Editor Shahriar Karim.

Related topic:
freedom of press under threat in BangladeshFreedom of press in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Freedom of press in Bangladesh

We firmly believe in press freedom

6y ago
Prothom Alo journalist arrest

Persecution of journalists: Condemnation isn’t enough

1y ago
Mohammad A Arafat interview

‘There’s a huge difference between DSA and CSA’

9m ago
Journalism in Bangladesh

A moment for self-reflection

4d ago

Navigating biases, power dynamics and media integrity

1y ago
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের প্রেসিডেন্ট নির্বাচন ২০২৪

মার্কিন নির্বাচনের প্রভাবে বিশ্ব শেয়ারবাজার ঊর্ধ্বমুখী

নির্বাচনের ফলাফল বৈশ্বিক অর্থনীতিতে বিশেষ করে এশিয়ায় বড় ধরনের প্রভাব ফেলবে বলে আশা করা হচ্ছে।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

মার্কিন কংগ্রেসের প্রথম ট্রান্সজেন্ডার সদস্য সারাহ ম্যাকব্রাইড

১৫ মিনিট আগে