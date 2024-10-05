Form rights commission for women

Demands Nari Sanghati

Nari Sanghati, a women's welfare organisation, yesterday demanded the formation of a women's rights commission to ensure equality, justice, and security for women in all spheres of life.

They came up with the demand at a rally held in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh at 4:00pm.

"The government has already formed several commissions for various reforms, yet we have heard no discussion about establishing a women's rights commission," said Nari Sanghati President Shyamoli Shil.

The platform also stressed the need for reforms in inheritance and family laws, justice for victims of rape and sexual violence, and an end to misogynistic actions.

While the constitution grants women equal rights in public life, family and property rights remain governed by religious laws, said the speakers.

They also criticised the current legal system, which they described as patriarchal, making it difficult for victims of rape and sexual violence to seek justice.

Speakers called for an end to victim-blaming in cases of sexual violence and demanded the full implementation of the High Court's guidelines and the establishment of anti-harassment cells.

The rally demanded that one-third of the 300 seats in the national parliament be reserved for women and that the reserved seats be filled through direct elections.

Dhaka University professor Moshaheda Sultana, activist Dilshana Parul, anthropologist and researcher Rehnuma Ahmed, along with several academicians and activists, expressed solidarity with the rally.