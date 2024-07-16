Farmgate Metro Station: Clash between protesters, BCL reported; authorities deny

After a reported clash between protesting students and Chhatra League men took place inside the Farmgate metro station this afternoon, metro rail authorities claimed that no such incidents took place there, rather, law enforcers drove some "miscreants" out after they got inside the station.

The authorities also reported no damage at the station.

Different media outlets reported that some protesters entered the station around 3:30pm.

After getting the news, some BCL men also went there, attacked and drove the protesters out.

However, MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, said some "miscreants" entered the station with bamboos sticks around 3:00pm. "But, the metro police drove them out and no damage was reported," he told The Daily Star today.

Replying to a question, he said they had to close some gates of the station for some time to prevent recurrence of any such incidents.