Enhance skills of person with disabilities

Speakers at an event today emphasised that although there are laws and policies in place to support the welfare of persons with disabilities, there is a noticeable gap in implementation.

However, they also expressed optimism about the government's ongoing endeavours to enhance the skills of individuals with disabilities and assist them in engaging in income-generating activities.

Titled "National Skill Development Policy, 2022: Persons with Disabilities", the seminar was organised by the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA), in association with the Disabled Rehabilitation and Research Association (DRRA), at the capital's Bangladesh Investment Development Authority auditorium in Agargaon.

DRRA Advisor Swapna Reza said, "It is necessary to monitor the tasks that persons with disabilities are performing after receiving training. Because it is essential to see how much work they can accomplish after undergoing training. Monitoring will help determine if additional training is needed and if any further accommodations are necessary."

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni, who was abroad on official state duties, was the chief guest of the event. However, she conveyed a written statement that emphasised the crucial role of skilled manpower in addressing the challenges brought by the fourth industrial revolution.

"In the era where machine learning and artificial intelligence are limiting employment opportunities for the labour force, they are also creating new technology-based skills," the statement read.

She also underscored the necessity to develop manpower in alignment with the demands of both domestic and international labour markets to realise the vision of a developed and smart Bangladesh by 2041 in the statement.

Shabnam Jahan Shila, member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Welfare Affairs, highlighted the importance of providing skills training to people with special needs to enable their participation in the workforce.

She called for the proper implementation of the national skills development policy and urged collective efforts to elevate the social status of people with special needs.

NSDA Executive Chairman Nasrin Afroz said, "We need to provide skills training to young people and individuals with disabilities to create opportunities for decent work."

Former MP Shirin Nayem Punam, and DRRA member Kamrul Islam, among others, also spoke at the event.