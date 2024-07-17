Engage with protesting students: UN rights chief

All acts of violence and use of force, especially resulting in the loss of lives, must be investigated and perpetrators should be held accountable, said UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk.

The statement came after at least six people including three students were killed and several hundreds injured in the ongoing clashes across the country over the last couple of days between quota reform protesters and police, Chhatra League members.

In a statement today, UNHR chief said freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental human rights.

He urges the authorities to engage with student protesters.