Empower women to ensure reproductive autonomy: UNFPA

Bangladesh's fertility concerns, like those in many countries, are not about the number of births but the lack of reproductive agency, especially among women and adolescents, warned the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Speaking at the launch of State of World Population 2025 report at the UN House in Dhaka today, UNFPA Bangladesh Representative Catherine Breen Kamkong said, "The real crisis is that many people, especially women and young ones, cannot make free and informed decisions about 'if, when, and how many children to have'."

Titled "The Real Fertility Crisis: The Pursuit of Reproductive Agency in a Changing World," the report highlights how economic pressures, restrictive social norms, and weaknesses in the health system prevent individuals from fulfilling their reproductive intentions.

With a population of 175.7 million, including 115 million in the working-age group, Bangladesh is in a unique position to benefit from its demographic dividend. However, the country still faces high adolescent birth rates, driven by early marriage and limited access to contraception and sex education.

Catherine noted that Bangladesh, with a fertility rate of 2.1, continues to face systemic barriers, preventing people from having the number of children they want.

She urged the government to raise health spending from 0.7 percent to 5 percent of GDP, and from 2 percent to 15 percent of the national budget to improve maternal care, ensure access to contraceptives, and retain skilled health workers.

Economic instability, high healthcare costs, and unaffordable childcare are forcing many families to delay or forgo parenthood, she said.

Social and gender norms continue to pressure girls into early marriage and motherhood, while women remain burdened with unpaid care work. High rates of gender-based violence also undermine women's ability to make informed reproductive choices. Additionally, climate change and frequent disasters leave many young people uncertain about having children, Catherine noted.

"These factors result in people being forced into parenthood or excluded from it -- not by choice, but by constraint," she said.

Catherine criticised policies that attempt to "fix fertility" through baby bonuses, fertility targets, or restrictions on contraception and sex education, saying these often fail and violate human rights.

Instead, she called for targeted investments that empower people and ensure access to affordable, comprehensive reproductive health services, including family planning, safe delivery, post-abortion care within the law, and infertility treatment.

The report also advocates for comprehensive sex education, affordable housing, paid parental leave, and the recognition of women's unpaid care work.

Presenting the report's findings, Abu Sayed Mohammad Hasan, SRHR Specialist at UNFPA, said 32 percent of respondents reported unintended pregnancies, 23 percent faced obstacles to having the number of children they wanted, and 13 percent experienced both.

In Bangladesh, widespread coercion continues to undermine reproductive autonomy. Data show that 36 percent of women who have decision-making power could meet their desired fertility, compared to only 12 percent among those who do not, he said.

Hasan called for a holistic approach, saying health, education, economic, and legal reforms must work together to create an environment that supports reproductive autonomy.

Mohammed Shahidul Islam, chief of Demographic Data and Intelligence Unit of UNFPA, said the proportion of people aged 65 and above in Bangladesh has risen to 7 percent of the population.

"As this trend continues, the country will face challenges including a shrinking labour force and rising costs for elderly care and social protection," he said.