Editors’ Council voices concern over 3 issues

Such moves reflect the mindset of the previous government, it says

The Editors' Council yesterday expressed concern over three developments: denial of a genuine protest photograph as AI-generated, attempts to create a mob at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, and the government's move to implement a law first drafted during the ousted Awami League government's tenure.

In a statement, the council said that during the recent engineering students' protest, a police officer was photographed pressing his hand over a student's face.

After the photo appeared in several media outlets, police claimed that it had been generated using artificial intelligence (AI). Multiple media organisations later confirmed the photo was authentic.

On this issue, the council said, "We are aware of AI technologies, and if we ever publish an AI-generated photo, we clearly mention it."

Referring to the August 28 event at the DRU auditorium, the statement said a group of people suddenly entered and attempted to create a mob-like situation. The DRU later issued a statement condemning the incident, a position the Editors' Council supported.

The council further noted that steps have been taken to implement the Journalist Protection Act. The initiative was originally introduced during the Awami League government. It has been learnt that the interim government has moved to implement the law while keeping many of its provisions unchanged, it said.

The information ministry has sought opinions on the draft from the Editors' Council as well as other organisations.

According to the statement, such moves reflect the mindset of the previous government. "This repetition reminds us of earlier government's interference in independent journalism and unilateral initiatives," it said.