DUJ faction expresses concerns over revoking journos' accreditation

A faction of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) today expressed concern over government's decision of revoking accreditation cards of over 200 journalists saying that the move is a threat to independent journalism.

In a joint statement, issued today, DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akhtar Hossain protested the government's move and requested it to reconsider the decision.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has so far cancelled the press accreditation of 167 journalists including reporters, newspaper editors, and television chief executive officers.

In the statement, the pro-Awami League faction said attacks and harassments on journalists and filing cases against them after political changeover will not bring any positive results for the government.

"People don't expect such decisions from those who speak for democracy, humanity, and independent journalism," read the statement.

They termed the government's move unacceptable and requested it to reconsider the decision.

The DUJ leaders said filing cases and attacking journalists is not acceptable by the government that is being led by a Nobel laureate.

The DUJ requested the government to create an environment for independent journalism aiming to build a democratic, liberal and exploitation-free state.