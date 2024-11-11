DUJ faction concerned over revoking accreditation of journos

Rights
A faction of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) yesterday expressed concern over government's decision of revoking accreditation cards of over 200 journalists.

It said the move is a threat to independent journalism.

In a statement, DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akhtar Hossain protested the government's move and requested it to reconsider the decision.

The information ministry has so far cancelled the press accreditation of 167 journalists including reporters, newspaper editors, and television chief executive officers.

The DUJ requested the government to create an environment for independent journalism aiming to build a democratic, liberal and exploitation-free state.

