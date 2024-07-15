Rights
Mon Jul 15, 2024 08:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 08:39 PM

DU directs hall authorities to keep dorms free from outsiders

Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 08:39 PM
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

The Dhaka University authorities has directed its respective hall authorities to keep the dormitories free from outsiders and to strengthen security on the campus.

The direction was given at an emergency meeting of the provost standing committee held at the VC's residence this afternoon.

DU VC Prof ASM Maksud Kamal chaired the meeting attended by the provosts of the all residential halls of the university.

The meeting discussed the overall situation of the campus and took the decision in view of that, Professor Abdur Rahim, provost of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall told The Daily Star.

