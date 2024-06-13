Don't evict residents from Miranzilla Harijan Colony: HC

The High Court today ordered the authorities concerned not to evict Miranzilla Harijan Colony at Aga Sadek Lane in Dhaka until an alternative arrangement for its residents is ensured.

At the same time, the court issued a one-month status quo on the eviction proceedings. Dhaka South City Corporation authorities have been asked to implement this order.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order following a petition seeking necessary directives.

The court asked the DSCC to make alternative arrangements for the residents and then take the initiative to move them.