Defying rain, Duet students protest at night

Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) students, demanding the removal of quota system in government jobs, began protesting around midnight condemning the Chhatra League attack on agitating students.

The students started protesting in front of the university's Central Shaheed Minar around 12:00am, despite the rain.

A protester, who did not wish to be named, told The Daily Star that general students of Duet were protesting against the barbaric attack of Chhatra League on common students across the country, including Dhaka University.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Syed Rafiul Karim did not pick up the phone despite several attempts for comments.